A third of businesses don't have a cyber-attack response plan

More than a third of businesses (36 per cent) don't have a plan in place, in case of a cyber-attack. Those were the results of a new survey conducted by F5 Networks, and released today during the Infosecurity Europe 2016 show in London.

Pair this knowledge with an earlier report that businesses are stacking up Bitcoin to pay up when they get hit by ransomware, and you get a grim cyber-security atmosphere among businesses.

Asking what type of attacks IT pros are facing, network attacks (19 per cent), malware (18 per cent) and application data breaches (17 per cent) were all highlighted as top security concerns. They were followed closely by DDoS attacks (16 per cent), cloud-related data breaches (14 per cent) and fraud attacks (13 per cent).

“The results from the Infosecurity survey are concerning on a number of levels,” said Gad Elkin, Security Director EMEA, F5 Networks.

“Firstly, considering barely a week goes by without a high profile hack or data leak, it is very surprising that as many as 36 per cent of businesses are yet to put in place a cyber-attack response plan. Considering the increasing volume of attacks that we’re seeing, it is crucial businesses invest in protecting themselves against threats of this kind.”

Businesses find firewalls (33 per cent), hybrid mitigation (17 per cent) and Web Application Firewalls (14 per cent) as the best ways of protecting themselves against DDoS attacks. Web Application Firewalls are seen as an integral part of a company’s security infrastructure.

“Secondly, it is interesting to see that security professionals were unable to name a clear primary threat when asked for their top three security concerns. The fact issues such as network attacks, malware, application breaches, DDoS and cloud-related data breaches all scored within a few percentile points of each other highlights the range of threats out there, and the significant task facing security professionals whose job it is to keep businesses, users and customers safe.”

Elkin said it was essential for companies to look at the entire cyber-security profile and understand where the most pressing threats are, and how to keep safe.

The tools to support businesses are available, with options ranging from on premise implementations to as a service delivery models, meaning businesses of all sizes and profiles can ensure they’re protected at every level.”

