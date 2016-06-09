Amazon Fresh begins delivering groceries in the UK

Amazon Fresh has arrived in the UK and from today the online retailer will be delivering groceries in London.

This is the first time that the service will be available outside of the US and initially it will offer over 130,000 grocery items to consumers living in north and east London. A host of new items including thousands of fresh produce, dairy and bakery items will be available through the online delivery service.

Amazon Fresh will be available for any Amazon user that has signed up for its Amazon Prime Subscription service. Any user that is willing to pay an additional £6.99 will receive a month of deliveries on orders over £40.

The vice-president of Amazon Fresh, Ajay Kavan, believes that the service will be successful in the UK as a result of its low prices, large selection and fast delivery. Consumers living in one of 69 postcodes in London will also be able to receive one-hour delivery and same day deliver will be guaranteed on orders placed before 1pm. Amazon Fresh will also be undercutting the prices on select items at major grocers to entice users to try out the service.

Kavan explained how Amazon Fresh will be taking on supermarkets and grocers in the UK saying: “The bar in grocery retailing is exceptionally high. The supermarkets and grocers are among the very best retailers in the world. We will be very methodical and considered in how we roll this service out further in the UK.”

Amazon Fresh will sell products from a large number of brand names including Coca-Cola and Kellogg's, as well as products from around 50 small local shops. The deliveries will arrive in paper bags protected by chillboxes which is what independent operators already use to deliver non-food items for the company.

A deal with the British supermarket Morrisons is responsible for Amazon Fresh making its way to the UK and the service is likely to expand after its rollout in London.

