Hewlett Packard Enterprise and GE join forces on the Internet of Things

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and GE have decided to collaborate in order to pursue Internet of Things (IoT) related ventures.

The two companies announced the deal today in Las Vegas at an HPE conference. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be using its technical knowledge to help aid GE in connecting its industrial machinery to the Internet.

GE, which is generally known for its jet engines, wind turbines and train locomotives, has recently begun to use software and data analysis as a means of improving the efficiency of its industrial products. This new partnership will also see HPE become the preferred hardware vendor to its clients that want to deploy the company's cloud service Predix, which is designed to help connect and manage devices.

The two companies plan on jointly going after business in the aerospace, oil and gas and manufacturing industries. HPE and GE have been working together informally for quite some time and their announcement today likely occurred as a result of their previous collaborations.

In regard to goal of the partnership, Bill Ruh, GE Digital's CEO said “What we're talking about is connecting hundreds of thousands of big machines, and each one of those is surrounded by thousands of little machines.” He has been an staunch supporter of the company's digital products like Predix and last year he predicted that by 2020 these products could earn $15 billion for GE.

GE will gain a lot from partnering with HPE because it does not have the computational power nor the network hardware to handle all of the data coming from its industrial machinery. HPE will also give the company access to its large base of traditional IT customers.

Photo Credit: Leonardo da/Shutterstock

