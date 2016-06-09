Three quarters of cloud apps not ready for the GDPR

Using cloud apps in a business environment, be it Shadow IT or not, is going to be risky business in a couple of years, as a vast majority of today's widely used apps do not comply with the upcoming rules and regulations of the EU GDPR.

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is a EU-crafted document aimed at regulating the corporate use of data, and how businesses must act in order to ensure maximum safety of customer data used, as well as privacy. It will come into force in less than two years.

Cloud access security broker Netskope, researching deeper into the matter of cloud apps usage in the corporate environment, reported that in Q1 2016, employees used 777 apps on average, in a given organisation.

Out of a total of 22,000 apps analysed, 75 per cent do not meet the requirements set by the GDPR.

Mostly, lacking features such as timely deleting of personal data, or violating data portability requirements. Businesses not complying with EU's upcoming regulations are facing fines of up to $22 million, or up to four per cent of annual global revenue – depending where they'll lose more money.

“The shift to the cloud presents an increasing complexity and volume of security challenges for enterprises, including regulations like the EU GDPR,” said Sanjay Beri, CEO and founder, Netskope. “With the deadline for compliance looming, complete visibility into and real-time control over app usage and activity in a centralised, consistent way that works across all apps is paramount for organisations to understand how they use and protect their customers’ personal data.”

