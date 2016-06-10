Dell refreshes its PowerEdge server portfolio

Dell recently announced that it has upgraded its PowerEdge 13th generation four-socket server portfolio. The new servers, designed with big-data and real-time analytics in mind, offer more flexibility, scalability and manageability, the company said in a press release.

This includes four new offerings: The Dell PowerEdge R830 and Dell PowerEdge R930 servers, Dell PowerEdge FC830 - a full-width, four-socket compute node for the Dell PowerEdge FX architecture, and Dell PowerEdge M830 blade server.

All servers now come with better processors (Intel Xeon E5-4600 v4, and Intel Xeon E7-8890 V4 for the R830 and R930, respectively).

The R930 holds the world record result on the standard benchmark for the SAP HANA platform, a 24.77 per cent improvement over the previous record, also set by the older R930.

“Customers today are looking for highly virtualized data centres that can easily manage evolving workloads; this coupled with a growing demand for big data analytics will drive the growth of the four-socket server market,” said Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, general manager and vice president, Dell Server Solutions.

“Dell’s customer-inspired four-socket servers are designed to offer world-class performance that accelerate core enterprise application performance while increasing density and workload consolidation.”

The company also said that the R930 has enough processing power to handle virtualisation and memory-intensive app workloads for databases.

“The Dell PowerEdge R930 with the Dell Compellent SC9000 All Flash Array, MS SQL Server 2016 data-warehousing and Emulex’s latest fibre channel 16G Gen 6 delivered 99.4 per cent greater storage throughput and 44 per cent faster IOPs than the legacy Emulex 8G Gen 5 fibre channel solutionIV,” the company added.

PowerEdge R930 is available today, while the R830, FC830 and M830 blade servers will be available ‘later in June’. No word on pricing just yet.

Image source: Shutterstock/Nessluop