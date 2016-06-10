Fujitsu to integrate Box in its communications tools

Online file sharing and storage company Box signed a great deal with one of Japan's largest IT services provider – Fujitsu.

Under the 'strategic agreement', Fujitsu will integrate Box, first in its internal communications platform, covering 160,000 employees. This integration is planned for the latter half of Fujitsu’s fiscal 2016 – meaning March 2017. Later, it was said in a joint press release, Fujitsu will integrate Box into global communications solutions.

And finally, they will build solutions targeting specific industries, and will make Box available to the Fujitsu Digital Business Platform MetaArc users in Japan, also at the beginning of 2017. That way, Box content will be stored in data centres located in Japan, meeting the needs, and possibly requirements, for many companies in the country.

The icing on the cake is an announcement that the two companies will make joint investments in Asia, although no details were disclosed. The only thing the two companies said is that they’d look to ‘better address the requirements of local customers.’

"Fujitsu's objective is to bring Digital Transformation to life by creating a secure, user-friendly, and simple environment where people can thrive,” says Hiroyuki Sakai, Corporate Executive Officer, EVP, Head of Global Marketing at Fujitsu Limited.

“Our collaboration with Box will be a big step towards making this vision a reality. This partnership will help us to provide our customers with new business opportunities by harnessing cloud-computing technologies. It fits perfectly with our strategy, and it will contribute significantly to the future of ICT."