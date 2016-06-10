Intelligent machines in business bring security risks along

There is a global trend in the adoption of artificial intelligence in business, highlighting just how important this new technology for business growth is. Still, businesses are faced with the same old dilemmas – security, access and controls.

Those are the results of a new survey conducted by Freeform Dynamics, and released by Ipswitch, about the state of artificial intelligence in business.

As one might have expected, customer engagement systems is the top application deployment area with 55 per cent of answers (hello, chatbots), followed by process automation and workflow systems (52 per cent), and automated monitoring and management solutions (50 per cent).

On the other hand, this new technology brings with it some old pain spots – IT experts seem to be having a tough time trying to assess the full extent of risks automation can bring. Key areas of worry are security concerns (33 per cent), funding constraints (30 per cent), and the lack of knowledge (24 per cent).

“Organisations are harnessing the transformative powers of intelligent systems to gain competitive advantage. But IT decision makers recognise that, while a force for good, these technologies also expose the enterprise to new internal and external risk vectors,” said Tony Lock, Distinguished Analyst at Freeform Dynamics.

“As the pace of adoption increases, there will be no escaping the impact of intelligent systems on the enterprise – regardless of whether or not organisations directly invest in such technologies.”

The full report entitled “Intelligent Systems in Action: The Rise of the Machines Has Already Begun,” and the accompanying infographic can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Ninescene / Shutterstock