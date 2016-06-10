Microsoft supports FreeBSD, the world is in shock

Microsoft has announced it has created its own version of the FreeBSD operating system, and the computer world just went bonkers.

The Redmond company's version, FreeBSD 10.3, is created to make the OS available and supported in the Azure cloud. Basically, that means you could call Microsoft Support to give you a hand if you're having trouble with an OS that’s essentially, well, not Windows.

This is basically the final step in the decision from 2012, to have FreeBSD running as a guest OS under Hyper-V. Microsoft says a lot of software vendors are using FreeBSD as the OS for software appliances.

Further elaborating why Microsoft opted for the move, Principal PM Manager at the Open Source Technology Center, Jason Anderson, said it was “in order to remove that burden from the Foundation”, usually tasked with maintaining and supporting the OS.

Microsoft also said that a large part of the investments made at kernel level to enable network and storage performance have been up-streamed into the release. That means, anyone downloading this version gets Microsoft’s investments built-in. There are a couple of exceptions, a few fixes that weren’t completed on time, but they can be found here.

Even though Microsoft has been making a lot of moves lately, signalising that it is opening up to the world and no longer wants to be that closed ecosystem where no one on the outside is invited, people are still surprised when moves like this happen.

“This is not your father’s Microsoft,” writes The Register as a comment on the move.

And it’s true – moves like enabling SQL Server on Linux, or running Linux on Azure VMs, are moves we aren’t really (yet) used to seeing from Microsoft.

