Twitter locks accounts to protect those who were hacked

After the recent hack that exposed the passwords, usernames and email addresses of 32 million Twitter users, the social network has made the decision to lock down some of the site's accounts.

A report issued recently by LeakedSource brought to light the extent of the hack on the social media network which has confidently denied that its own systems were breached. Instead the hackers were able to obtain the login credentials of 32 million accounts on Twitter through the use of malware.

To prevent any further damage to the accounts whose user information was leaked online, the social network has decided to lock some of them. Twitter's trust and information security officer, Michael Coates said: “In each of the recent password disclosures, we cross-checked the data with our own records.” He later updated his previous statement regarding the hack, saying: “As a result, a number of Twitter accounts were identified for extra protection.”

If the company deemed it necessary to lock a user's account, they will have to change their password in order to gain access to the site. Coates ensued that Twitter's own security measures had remained firmly in place and that the leak was a direct result of the security measures of other websites failing to do their job.

This is likely not the last will hear of the recent leak of the user information of 32 million Twitter accounts and if you have ever signed up for the social network it is essential that you take the time necessary to make sure that your account information was not stolen.

