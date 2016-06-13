A day without a smartphone means £12K losses for SMBs

Vodafone has done its homework and says that for businesses, a day without a smartphone means a day they lose up to £12,000.

On its behalf, YouGov has surveyed more than a thousand of small and medium-sized businesses in the UK and, according to the survey's results, such a business has four new opportunities each day. The report says each opportunity is valued at more than £3,000, although it failed to elaborate more on how it got to that figure.

Nevertheless, not having a smartphone means fairly big losses, and Vodafone would hate to see well-paying customers fail. That is why it now introduced Vodafone Rapid, a very fast smartphone delivery service for businesses.

Businesses can get new devices within four hours after an insurance claim is made, the company said in a press release. The devices will be delivered to businesses by dedicated scooters in the capital, and by courier to addresses across the country.

For every hour the service is late, the business gets a £10 bonus (up to £40).

„When the potential loss of new business opportunities equates to billions of pounds for small businesses country-wide, and more importantly could mean that a small business misses out on that vital call, it’s business critical to get replacement phones into the hands of business owners as quickly as possible when they find their mobile is lost, stolen or damaged,” says Phil Mottram, Enterprise Director at Vodafone UK.

“This is where Vodafone Rapid comes in – getting the country’s small business population back up and running with a replacement phone within just four hours.”

Photo Credit: Vodafone