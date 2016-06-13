An average household now has four connected devices

There have been 8.1 billion internet-connected devices at the end of last year, according to the Connected Device Market Monitor, released by intelligence company IHS.

That basically means every household has, on average, four internet-connected devices. Everything goes into this category: smartphones, tablets, laptops, PCs, smart TVs, gaming consoles, smart appliances, the list goes on.

For the principal analysts for the connected home at IHS Technology, Merrick Kingston, this has 'implications' for media production, broadband infrastructure, and the business itself of network management and traffic discrimination.

“It drives media consumption, IP traffic and more,” he added.

The biggest percentage, almost half, expectedly falls to smartphones. Every year, there are approximately half a billion new devices on the market, a trend which is only set to grow. It will leave tablets in the dust and by 2020, the smartphone-to-tablet ratio is expected to hit 10:1.

The report also dives a bit deeper into the Google vs Apple battle on the TV battleground. This is a fight Google seems to be winning without breaking a sweat, at least when it comes to the number of devices shipped. Google shipped 3.2 million Chromecast devices in the period, compared to Apple's 1.7 million for Apple TV.

But the fight itself is not that straightforward. IHS says the two are not fighting for the same market, in the first place.

“We anticipate that this reversal will persist,” Kingston said. “Since the introduction of the fourth-generation Apple TV, Apple and Google have pursued vastly different strategies.”

But Netflix has been doing great, especially in the US. It was found on 339 million devices in the country, meaning it’s present on almost a third (32 per cent) of the audio-visual landscape. “Netflix’s reach is a testament to the company’s unrivalled device strategy,” Kingston said. “The service’s ubiquity turns Netflix into a de facto rival – and on occasion complement – to any other given video offering in the U.S.”