BT to provide London with IT services

BT has been selected to supply the pan-London public sector with a wide range of information and communication services, it was announced on Monday.

According to BT's press release, the tri-borough (Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham and Westminster City Council) have signed an agreement with BT worth £200 million, for the telecom operator to provide both local and wide-area networking, various cloud services, telephony (both mobile and fixed), as well as unified communication and conferencing services.

Everyone will be able to use the new services, the announcement said, including 33 London boroughs, NHS, schools, Met, TfL, etc.

The goal of the project is to streamline buying in the public sector, making it less complex, less time-consuming and less expensive, essentially saving money.

“This new framework represents an innovative approach to procurement, making it simpler, faster and more cost-effective for public sector organisations in the capital to buy the latest cutting-edge ICT services. We see this very much as a partnership with the organisations involved and they’ll be able to play a part in shaping the future direction of travel of the framework and the products available on it,” said Colm O’Neill, managing director for the major and public sector at BT.

“BT was successful in a highly competitive process against other major communication companies. We’re delighted to have the chance to work with such an interesting and diverse set of public sector organisations ranging from schools, NHS Trusts, police forces and social landlords, among others, to bring them a wide range of ICT services to support pan-London collaboration.”

Image Credit: chrisdorney / Shutterstock