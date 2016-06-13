HPE and Docker bring distributed apps to hybrid infrastructure

HPE's server users will now be able to create distributed applications, portable across any infrastructure. This was made possible thanks to a global agreement signed between Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Docker, the open platform enabling businesses to create distributed apps on any infrastructure.

The joint program, named HPE Docker ready server program, is industry-first, according to HPE.

Besides the server program, phere will be a handful of new offerings the two companies will now make, including Docker ready Converged and Composable HPE Systems, Docker Datacenter, and support services.

The two companies will also introduce new HPE container-enabled technologies, including Reference Configuration for Docker Datacenter on HPE Hyper Converged 380, Reference Architecture for Docker Datacenter for the Converged Architecture 700, Docker-integrated Native Volume Plugin for HPE 3PAR StoreServ all-flash arrays, Docker-integrated Networking, Docker-integrated HPE SiteScope, Docker-integrated HPE OneView, as well as support for Docker Linux.

“In order to survive and thrive in the idea economy, companies must transform the IT experience so that lines of business and developers can innovate faster, smarter and fearlessly,” said Antonio Neri, executive vice president and general manager for the Enterprise Group at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“Hewlett Packard Enterprise is innovating across its entire datacenter portfolio to help customers with that transformation. Together with Docker, we are making it easier for IT to deploy and manage containers, while giving organizations solutions that optimize their investments and power a new generation of applications that are the business.”

More details about HPE’s new offerings can be found on this link.