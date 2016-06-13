Leaders need to encourage employees to go mobile

If businesses want to take advantage offered by a mobile workforce, their leaders need to encourage the workers to start using this opportunity, a new report by managed services provider Annodata says.

The way things are now, less than half (43 per cent) of employees are confident their leadership fully supports the mobile workforce concept.

Among those having the opportunity for remote working, just 13 per cent are taking it, the report says, despite it being a 'top priority' for many companies, all over the world. Business leaders need to lead by example, Annodata CEO Rod Tonna-Barthet said.

“Mobile initiatives should be seen as a big benefit to businesses and not a hindrance. They allow companies to gain greater efficiencies, reduce real estate costs and employ more qualified workforces, as they are no longer restricted by geography, thereby delivering greater competitive advantage,” he said.

But mobile working is entering the mainstream, with or without the encouragement of the leadership. According to the Cloud Industry Forum, we've already hit that point.

“Cloud is core to enabling business’ adoption of mobile services and applications. Now with cloud adoption common among businesses, even the smallest organisation can derive value from mobile working technologies, where they were once limited to larger organisations with access to the infrastructure and range of applications needed to support the service,” he said.

“Tools for mobile working are best launched as part of an overall business communications stack. Take UC for example. This is most effectively introduced as part of a subscription-based cloud migration package. At Annodata, we’re seeing that agile ways of working are best achieved through nimble delivery models and cloud’s modular, revenue-friendly features perfectly fit the bill when complimenting the companies’ business strategy. Changes to the service can then be introduced in tandem, avoiding scenarios of busy network traffic while ensuring the stability of infrastructure,” Tonna-Barthet concluded.