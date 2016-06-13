SAP Hybris develops engagement-focused online community

SAP Hybris enables businesses to transform how they engage with customers, innovate how they do business, and simplify their technology landscape. With a comprehensive approach to customer engagement and commerce, SAP Hybris solutions unlock opportunities to optimise their customers’ experience and transform their business.

Fully understanding the impact engagement has on the customer experience, SAP Hybris hoped to build an online community where users – customers, employees and partners – could engage in Q&A and receive recognition for their actions. According to Martin Moser, Director of Knowledge Management at SAP Hybris, “It’s not enough to answer questions; we wanted a community that recognised users for quality contributions and encouraged them to actively participate.”

In addition to user engagement, SAP Hybris wanted to easily moderate community content. Prior to AnswerHub, SAP Hybris used an internal forum that presented barriers to collaboration. According to Sylwia Ganiec, Knowledge Senior Consultant at SAP Hybris, “We needed a commercial platform that would allow content managers from different departments to moderate questions and provide a quality user experience.”

With the implementation of AnswerHub in 2014, SAP Hybris has realised many benefits, including community growth, the centralisation of organic knowledge, and high user engagement.

Community Growth – SAP Hybris closely monitors community growth metrics, including the number of newly registered users and existing user activity. In 2015, 7,300 new members joined the community, with 600 new members accessing AnswerHub each month. The community has proven beneficial not only for employees, but partners and customers. Eighty-three per cent of the community is comprised of external users.

Centralised Knowledge – With AnswerHub, SAP Hybris is able to easily share knowledge between partners, customers and employees. After implementation, SAP Hybris began pushing employees to use the new community instead of the previous internal forum. This eliminated communication barriers between internal teams.

High Levels of Engagement – SAP Hybris closely monitors metrics tied to engagement, including number of questions asked and time to answer. In 2015, 7,400 questions were created, with 56 per cent answered. Average time to answer was two days and the community had 1,200 Best Answers – answers that were deemed correct by experts.

Advanced Moderation and Control – With AnswerHub, SAP Hybris is able to monitor and moderate content to ensure only quality contributions are visible to the community. SAP Hybris can also organise knowledge and enable users to easily find answers at the moment of need.

Reduced Support Volume – The Support Team uses AnswerHub to provide customers with tips and suggestions. SAP Hybris monitors average time to answer, as well as the number of questions created versus the number of unanswered questions. User feedback has been extremely positive and SAP Hybris has successfully reduced the time it takes to provide customer support, a huge goal achieved because of AnswerHub.

For more about SAP Hybris’ deployment of AnswerHub, please see the complete case study on this link.

Caitlin Zucal, Product Marketing Manager, DZone