Apple previews OS X's replacement, macOS Sierra

Apple has offered Mac users a glimpse of macOS Sierra which is set to be a major update that will replace Mac OS X and finally bring Siri to its desktop operating system.

With the latest version of the OS, users will be able to use the company's digital assistant to search for information, find documents, pin or drag and drop search results and even change the system settings off their device.

To help further bridge the gap between mobile devices and the desktop, Apple has decided to make iCloud integration work seamlessly across both platforms, and as a result of this the Desktop and Documents folders from macOS will be easily accessible from both iPhone and iPad. Apple has also decided to revamp the clipboard, which previously only allowed Mac users to copy and paste items on a single device, with its new Universal Cliboard that allows users to copy text, images, photos and video from one Apple device and paste it on another.

Apple Pay will also be debuting for the Desktop on macOS so that it will be simpler to shop online securely and privately. By using an iPhone or Apple Watch, users will be able to complete payments online without giving vendors access to their credit or debit card numbers and can instead use Touch ID to shop online.

During the presentation, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering extolled the features of the latest version of the company's desktop operating system by saying: “macOS Sierra is a major update that makes your Mac smarter and more helpful than ever with improvements to the apps you know and love and great new features throughout. With macOS Sierra, you can get information, find files and multitask using Siri, access your Desktop and Documents from anywhere, copy and paste between Macs and iOS devices, and rediscover precious memories in Photos.”

The developer preview of macOS Sierra is currently available to Apple Developer Program members and a beta version will be made available to consumers in July. The final version of the new OS will be downloadable from the Mac App Store for free later this fall.



Image Credit: rzoze19 / Shutterstock