It’s no secret that the financial services industry is undergoing major disruption and transformation. As such, Ron van Kemenade, CIO of ING Bank and DevOps Enterprise Summit London speaker, sat down with Dion Hinchcliffe, Chief Strategy Officer at 7Summits, to share his strategic narrative around the IT transformation journey and explains the global impact of digital transformation initiatives on banking.

As a senior technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, and CIO of one of the leading international financial institutions worldwide, van Kemenade leads a global team that serves both retail and corporate customers in more than 40 countries around Europe, Northern and Latin America, Asia and Australia. Over the past couple of years, van Kemenade’s focus has gradually shifted from more commercial and operations roles to that of information technology. He finds the influence that the (changes in) information technology can make on the customer experience of a company’s customers very motivating.

Van Kemenade is a strong believer in the Agile methodology and successfully led the transformation of the IT organisation at ING Netherlands from a risk averse organisation into an agile powerhouse that is now moving towards Continuous Delivery by building DevOps teams. He is now working to expand the DevOps model globally across ING and create one collaborative community out the respective local IT organisations in ING. This was evident in his discussion with Hinchcliffe, whereby van Kemenade said “Customer behaviour is the most important metric at ING today – it’s the most important KPI we have.”

One particularly eye-opening statement from van Kemenade during his discussion with Hinchcliffe was when he explained “We truly believe banking should be as easy as opening an app.” To make this a reality, Van Kemenade and his fellow colleagues at ING realise that an ever-evolving DevOps transformation journey is necessary for survival. “Assume disruption is out there, it’s all about how you are prepared to deal with that,” says Van Kemenade.

