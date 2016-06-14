GDPR compliance not the biggest priority for businesses

Businesses in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) are three times as aware and concerned about the implications of the EU GDPR (European Union General Data Protection Regulation), than the rest of the world, a new report says.

However, even though different regions place different importance on the GDPR, overall it's still placed fourth, behind security (79 per cent), administrative control (50 per cent), and service level agreements (44 per cent). GDPR compliance scored 26 per cent among top IT considerations in a cloud archiving solution.

The report, published by Metalogix, says SharePoint admins were most concerned about GDPR (58 per cent). IT pros working in archiving (26 per cent) and backup (20 per cent) were not as worried, which led Metalogix to conclude that SharePoint apps are under more pressure than other app platforms.

It also says SharePoint admins are more 'in tune' with the dangerss of failing to comply with GDPR.

"High awareness of GDPR in the DACH region showcases just how critical the regulation is to today's data protection and retention strategies," said Paul LaPorte, Director of Product Marketing, Metalogix.

"But, it also reveals that the lack of preparedness across other European countries and North America, where there are numerous global organizations operating under GDPR in the European Union (EU), can create great risk. IT and security executives need to become more deeply educated on the implications of GDPR - which can be as large as 20M Euros or 4% of an organization's annual revenue - so that they can better protect the personal data under their control and ensure compliance."

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio