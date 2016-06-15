Businesses 'confused' about how to secure their IoT devices

Even though businesses are aware of the growing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices connecting to their network, they're not really confident about how to properly secure them.

Those are the results of a new survey by ForeScout Technologies, which polled more than 350 IT professionals about their companies' security practices regarding IoT.

More than eight out of 10 (85 per cent) said they aren't sure if they can detect a device as soon as it connects to their network. Almost a quarter said they weren't confident, at all.

ForeScout warns that by leaving certain devices out of the security sphere, the attack surface becomes that much bigger.

“This survey demonstrates not only how pervasive IoT is within the enterprise, but also how much confusion there is around how to secure it,” said Rob Greer, CMO and SVP of Products at ForeScout Technologies.

“Every day, new ‘things’ are being added to corporate networks with little regard to their level of security risk. Each insecure device represents a vulnerable point-of-entry into a company’s larger network and companies are starting to realise this.”

The survey also warns that many businesses have a false sense of security, insecure security policies, as well as a serious lack of IT collaboration.

In-office security measures rarely extend to home workers, putting the business at more risk.

“IoT represents one of the largest fundamental changes to the enterprise in decades. The challenge now is to ensure that its promise is realised in a secure and responsible way,” continued Greer. “The ability to share real-time contextual insights and implement agentless security policies across the organisation encourages healthy security practices from the inside out.”

Most IT pros would prefer to have agentless security, ForeScout concluded.

