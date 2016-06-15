Good partners are key to a successful digital transformation

Almost three quarters of businesses that have migrated, either fully or partially, to cloud infrastructure have experienced some form of failure. In the majority of cases, these failures were thanks to ‘confusing, biased or incorrect’ advice by key suppliers.

Those are the results of a latest report by The Bunker, based on a survey of IT leaders in 100 mid-market and large UK organisations.

Of the 94 per cent, which said to have migrated to cloud, 70 per cent experienced some kind of failure, and 44 per cent said it is because of bad supplier advice.

Yet despite this being the case, businesses are still relying, in good measure, on suppliers to help them implement a hybrid cloud strategy. The majority of CIOs and IT decision-makers have also said they’re engaging with independent consultancies (67 per cent) and key suppliers (61 per cent).

“Many IT leaders are challenged because they lack previous experience in bringing the cloud into their organisation and there are many providers that are poor when it comes to effective delivery,” said Phil Bindley, CTO of The Bunker.

“We believe that the disconnect that exists between organisations and the advice they receive externally from consultancies and key suppliers demonstrates the importance of working with the right partners to develop a hybrid cloud strategy that is both deliverable and properly aligned with the needs of the business.”

The Bunker says, as businesses rush to achieve best ROI, they sometimes forget how careful they must be. “Due-diligence on accreditations including information security management (ISO 27001), business continuity management ISO 22301) and payment security standards (PCI DSS v3.1), when appropriate, as well as seeing evidence of migration and integration experience are essential,” the report concludes.

