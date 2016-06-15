Guinness WR attempt for biggest conference is today

If you want to break the world record in the number of people participating in an online conference, who do you call as a speaker?

No, not Zlatan Ibrahimović, although I'll appreciate the effort. You call Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet, the world's most valuable company, and the individual who was CEO of Google for 10 years. Under his leadership, Google grew from a company of 400, to an organisation of 25,000.

It will be Eric Schmidt who will speak at the fireside chat at the Startup Grind Europe Conference 2016. And, as the conference will be live-streamed, for free, the organisers will try to break the world record in the number of people participating.

The entire conference will last approximately half an hour, and you can save yourself a spot by clicking on this link. The chat will take place at Central Hall Westminster, London, and starts at 16:10 today, lasting until 16:40.

The event is sponsored by Deutsche Bank Labs.

Eric Schmidt joined Google back in 2001, and helped it transform from just another Silicon Valley start-up, to more than a global leader in technology. During his time as Google’s CEO (2001 – 2011), he worked side by side with Sergey Brin and Larry Page, Google’s co-founders.