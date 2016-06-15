Lack of digitally skilled workers costing UK economy £63bn a year

The lack of digitally-skilled workers is going to cost the UK economy £63 billion a year, a new report by the Science and Technology Committee of the House of Commons says.

Businesses are struggling filling vacant positions, unable to find a single employee in the last 12 months. Knowing that, by next year, the country will need as much as 745,000 additional workers with digital skills, things are only going to get worse.

Commenting on the news, Farida Gibbs, CEO & Founder of Gibbs S3, says businesses need a fresh approach if they are to attain the right skills.

“A new approach is needed to attain the right skills, scaling the workforce up and down on a ‘skills as a service’ model,” she says.

“This is where businesses should consider looking to a hybrid approach to their workforce solutions, combining traditional staffing with a project-based consultancy approach. This not only reduces risk for businesses, but it also gives them the flexibility they need to succeed in the digital economy, while having access to the best talent on the market.”

Although ‘digital skills’ is a very broad term, it usually means having the knowledge, skills and behaviours to use devices such as tablets, smartphones, laptops and desktop PCs. Besides being able to handle these devices, it also means being able to engage in online communities and social networks, being able to find information and understand the issues raised by digital technologies.

Image Credit: ilikestudio / Shutterstock