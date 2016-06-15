Multi-vector attack to become the most dangerous DDoS strike

DDoS attacks are growing in popularity in severity, but businesses are not going down without a fight. According to a new report by A10 Networks, businesses suffer, on average, 15 DDoS attacks per year.

The report, entitled “DDoS: A Clear and Ever Present Danger”, is based on a survey of 120 IT decision makers at large organisations.

An average DDoS attack can cause up to 17 hours of effective downtime, slowing the site down, denying customers access and triggering all-out crashes.

As they grow in popularity, they’re also becoming harder to fight against. An average peak bandwidth, according to the report, was between 30 and 40 gigabits per second, but more than half (59 per cent) experienced even stronger attacks.

More than three quarters (77 per cent) suffered a multi-vector attack, which A10 Networks believes will become the most dangerous type of attack in the future.

Firms are not going down without a fight, though. More than half are planning on increasing their DDoS-combating budget in the next half a year. IT security teams, CSOs and CIOs are all involved in defending the company from DDoS attacks.

“DDoS attacks are called ‘sudden death’ for good reason,” said Raj Jalan, CTO of A10 Networks. “If left unaddressed, the costs will include lost business, time-to-service restoration and a decline in customer satisfaction. The good news is our findings show that security teams are making DDoS prevention a top priority. With a better threat prevention system, they can turn an urgent business threat into an FYI-level notification.”

Image source: Shutterstock/alexskopje