Nokia announces its IoT management platform Impact

Nokia has decided to unite all of its connected-device technologies and products to form a new Internet of Things (IoT) management platform called Impact.

Impact, which stands for the Intelligent Management Platform for All Connected Things, is the company's new tool for managing all of the devices powered by IoT technology. During its unveiling on Tuesday, Nokia pointed out the platform already supports 80,000 different device types.

The company also showed off its new Smart Home Gateway which will combine a fiber modem with a router, dual-band gigabit Wi-Fi along with Zigbee and Zwave radios to enable home automation. Nokia has built this product with network operators in mind as it hopes they will be the ones distributing it to consumers as part of their smart home line-up.

Impact may be starting off small as a platform designed for homes but the company has much bigger plans for it and hopes that it will eventually be adopted by enterprises and governments. The platform could be used to handle a wide range of tasks including data collection, data analytics and device management. Nokia designed Impact to run in the cloud with it being sold as a managed service. However, it is also possible to deploy the platform using one's own infrastructure.

The company is doing everything in its power to ensure the success of its new IoT management platform starting with the name. The abbreviation Impact and the name Intelligent Management Platform for all Connected Things was originally owned by the Canadian company Mformation Software Technologies. Luckily though the company was acquired by Alacatel-Lucent which was then later acquired by Nokia giving it full use of the name and the abbreviation Impact.

Nokia has laid the groundwork to become a full-stack IoT vendor and the announcement of Impact shows that it is ready to handle the challenges of bringing the Internet of Things to life.



Image Credit: Joe Ravi / Shutterstock