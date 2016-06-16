Do you believe in these 6 cloud computing myths?

On-premises servers aren't more cost effective over time, versus cloud-based services, contrary to popular belief. This is one of the few conclusions made by Spiceworks, a professional network for the information technology industry.

Spiceworks has conducted a small research, polling 300 IT pros in North America and the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East, Africa), trying to break a few popular myths about cloud computing.

Besides breaking the myth that on-premises servers are more cost effective over time, versus cloud-based services, it also broke these myths:

Execs and upper management are the primary force pushing IT to move to the cloud

Employee or customer personal and financial data should not be stored in the cloud

Corporate data is more vulnerable to a breach in the cloud vs. on-premises

All IT services will eventually move to the cloud

IaaS is more valuable for enterprises than for small businesses

All of these things are generally considered to be true by the polled IT pros, but in fact, just depend on the situation. They might be, but don't have to be true.

“In the constantly changing world of IT, it's important to keep an open mind and not get locked into one mode of thinking,” Spiceworks concludes its report.

“Even if certain assumptions were true at one point in time, advances in technology and changes in pricing could change a reality into a myth in short order.”

“Therefore, if you're looking to try out a new product or service, it's often very helpful to talk to those already using them in the field for a second opinion, or check out cloud reviews from your peers.”

