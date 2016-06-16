New zero-day vulnerability found in Adobe Flash

Another day, another Adobe Flash zero-day exploit. Seriously, I thought the damn beast was dead, but as it turns out, it's still alive and kicking. And being kicked, by hackers all over the world.

Security researchers from Symantec just released a new report saying a new zero-day vulnerability is being exploited in 'limited, targeted attacks'. The vulnerability, which Symantec named CVE-2016-4171, will be patched during the day as part of Adobe's regular monthly security update, and the company has rolled out an antivirus signature to keep its users safe in the meantime.

The vulnerability is affecting the Flash Player version 21.0.0.242 and earlier ones, on Windows, Mac OS X, Linux and Chrome OS.

Flash Player users are advised to update to the latest version as soon as it is available. In the meantime, there is something users can do to stay safe:

Chrome

Open Chrome

Enter chrome://plugins/ in the address bar and hit the Enter key

Click the Disable link under the Adobe Flash Player plugin

Firefox

Open Firefox

Open the browser menu and click Add-ons

Select the Plugins tab

Select Shockwave Flash and click Disable

Internet Explorer versions 10 and 11

Open Internet Explorer

Click on the Tools menu, and then click Manage add-ons

Under “Show”, select All add-ons

Select Shockwave Flash Object and then click on the Disable button

All browsers allow Flash to be re-enabled by repeating the same process, and just pressing 'enable' instead of 'disable'.

