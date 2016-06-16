What jeans & t-shirts say about the success of AWS

I recently attended my second AWS Loft event in London and wow, what a difference a year makes… Could it be that the business case for cloud services has been won and the Board is sending in the developers to figure out the logistics?

The Loft format is designed to cater for a wide range of attendees, from AWS cadets to veterans. It comprises a set of technical sessions, bootcamps and hands on labs alongside the option to ask AWS Solution Architects questions regarding your own solutions and architectures or use of AWS technologies.

A change of scenery

I am a firm believer that you can get a feel for an event before you even turn up by exploring the venue it is taking place at. Both events I attended took place in Central London but the difference was stark. The 2015 event took place in a formal venue which felt like office space. Compare this to the 2016 event at The Eagle House, an old Art Deco building. This felt much more like a development environment than a corporate location.

It wasn’t just the venue that had changed, it was the crowd too. There were a lot more techies there, for a start. How can you tell that just from looking around? Well, there were a lot more t-shirts on show than suits. A clear shift in my eyes from a management event to a developers’ paradise.

Out with the old, in with the new

The content covered at the show was also different. Whilst the event had sessions covering nearly all aspects of AWS, those sessions that covered new or interesting content that support IoT and serverless architectures such as AWS Lambda, API Gateway and Kinesis seemed to be more upbeat and well received.

Content for sessions on older, more established technologies (such as RDS or DynamoDB) tended to be based on slides prepared for previous events, such as AWS re:Invent and the presenters, whilst professional, came across as slightly less enthusiastic about delivering it.

What does it all mean for AWS?

I think all of this points to the fact that the decision to go to AWS has, in a lot of cases, already been made. What organisations are now doing is sending developers out there to figure out how to actually get the most from it.

It will be interesting to see how the output from the latest Loft session impacts the use of AWS technologies in the wider community in the next few months as those in attendance take the new knowledge they have gained back into their workplaces.

Mark Stancombe-Duhm, Hyperscaler Practice Lead, Adapt

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock