Bluetooth 5 to offer quadruple range and double the speed

If you wanted an overall better Bluetooth technology, what would that mean? Increased range, faster speeds, better broadcast messaging capacity would be some of the things that would do, right? Right. Then, the Bluetooth-enabled device shouldn't be too power-consuming, as well, right? Right.

Well, what if I told you all of that has just been made possible, and in some staggering figures?

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) just announced Bluetooth 5, coming late 2016 or early 2017, which offers:

Quadruple range

Double the speed

The capacity of connectionless data broadcast increased by 800 per cent

The company said the new technology will breathe new life into the IoT universe, as it will enable a great many number of devices.

“Bluetooth 5 will transform the way people experience the IoT by making it something that happens simply and seamlessly around them,” said Mark Powell, executive director of the Bluetooth SIG.

“Increasing operation range will enable connections to IoT devices that extend far beyond the walls of a typical home, while increasing speed supports faster data transfers and software updates for devices. And now with the ability to broadcast a much richer set of information, Bluetooth 5 will make beacons, location awareness, and other connectionless services an even more relevant part of an effortless and seamless IoT experience”

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group now counts 30,000 members, with the milestone going to the Blossom Group. This represents an 11 per cent increase in members since the end of 2015.

“Implementing Bluetooth as our wireless technology and joining the SIG organisation was the obvious choice to ensure our products’ success,” said Luke Sanger, CEO and co-founder of Blossom Group.

“Bluetooth has the ubiquity of a trusted wireless communication platform and a great history of supporting market trends and working with developers and members to produce ground-breaking products and applications. We know Bluetooth will stay ahead of the game by working with its members and embracing technological advancements – from power efficiency to IoT connectivity – to push the limits of innovation.”

