Small businesses holding on to 'office basics', survey says

Small businesses still rely heavily on the traditional working environment, according to the 2016 Brother Business Survey.

This is despite the fact that many innovative solutions reduce cost and improve overall performance.

The report says these businesses are open to adopting next-generation solutions, such as cloud-based technologies, or mobile technologies, but they’re also ‘holding on to’ what it calls ‘office basics’.

Remote working is one of these basics. More than half (58 per cent) require an employee to be present in the office, and 91 per cent own a printer, scanner, copier and a fax machine.

It’s not just that they’re holding on to these things – they’re also using it. Almost half (43 per cent) use a printer, more than 10 times a day – on average.

“This year’s Brother Business Survey findings show small business owners still trust and rely on tried-and-true core business practices,” said John Wandishin, Vice President of Marketing, Business Machines Group at Brother International Corporation.

“Clearly these technology-minded entrepreneurs are pursuing and implementing the best available solutions to grow and succeed. As a result, they are investing in reliability, as well as cost-effectiveness and quality, which demonstrates sound thinking and can make all the difference in their business success.”

Small businesses are moving towards the cloud for scalability and cost savings, the report said, adding that many business owners are accommodating the expanding mobile workforce.

Security is still quite important, with 30 per cent of business owners looking to spend the largest portion of their IT budgets on network and data security tech