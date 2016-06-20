Don't ignore the human element in marketing

Marketers are constantly trying to find new ways of engaging with consumers with their message. But although technology is important there still needs to be a human angle.

Content creation firms Ceros and Column Five have taken a look at the ways in which brands are experimenting with their marketing content and using technology to help drive home their message.

Among their findings are that 70 per cent of marketers believe interactive content is an effective way to engage audiences and that 61 per cent of customers feel better about a brand after interacting with custom content.

Businesses therefore need to work on encouraging interaction. One of the ways to do this may be via virtual reality. The industry is projected to hit $1 billion by 2025, making it a huge potential marketing avenue for brands. There’s also a suggestion that the use of effective storytelling techniques like suspense can be an effective tool to engage customers, with unfinished plots being two times as memorable as completed ones, according to a study by psychologist Bluma Zeigarnik.

