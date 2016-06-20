How startups can motivate employees to boost productivity

Employees are the most valuable asset for any business and keeping them motivated is crucial for attaining success. Lack of employee motivation can translate to diminishing productivity, which will have a direct impact on the growth of your startup venture.

An employer, especially in case of a small-scale business, can play a significant role in motivating the employees to boost productivity at work. As the business owner, you can make a difference by incorporating employee satisfaction into your core business value.

Most of the small business owners often think that finance is the key to employee satisfaction. But in reality, that's far from being true. While monetary incentives can play a part in keeping your employees engaged, it is the workplace environment and work culture that play a bigger role in keeping the workforce motivated.

Here are a few proven measures to create a better work environment for your employees - which, in turn, would provide the desired boost to the overall productivity of your startup business.

Effective and responsible communication

Everyone likes to be heard and your employees are no exception. In a startup business, it is easier to personally interact with each of your employees. Direct interaction with leadership can go a long way to improve the morale of the employees. Each employee has certain expectations from the organisation. Try to understand their interests and help them set realistic goals. If possible, work with each employee to create their own personal development plan. Meaningful communication will not only boost their self-esteem, but also help in establishing a sense of being valued by the higher management.

Training and on-job learning

Arrange relevant training programs to help your employees learn new skills. It's a win-win situation for both. On one hand, it's a great way to motivate people by enhancing their professional and behavioral skills. At the same time, you reap the rewards in the form of better employee retention and increased productivity. Everyone has a genuine carving for success. If continuous learning can help them succeed, then you should honestly provide them the opportunities to learn and grow. After all, there is a good reason why larger enterprises invest so much in employee learning programs.

Employee empowerment

Micro-management is a thing that you should avoid. Be flexible. Allow your employees to take the bottom-line responsibility of any given task. If possible, delegate them decision-making powers in low-risk assignments. Chances are that they would commit mistakes, but you are there to help them take valuable lessons from those mistakes. Empowering your workforce is a proven strategy to achieve improved task accomplishment and employee satisfaction.

Appreciation, recognition, and rewards

It's a good practice to recognise good work and appreciate the employee publicly. Few things energise employees more than appreciation. When employees are recognised for their work, they tend to be more productive. Whenever possible, make it a point to appreciate in person. If the employee is based out of some other location, then you could probably use high speed internet to setup a face­-to­-face video conference for congratulating him or her.

Rewards need not have to be financial incentives, you can even invite the top performers for a lunch together and convey your gratitude towards their positive impact. If you can promote this culture in your organisation, then energy will flow in the positive direction and engagement will rise by leaps and bounds.

Promoting creativity

Do not restrict your employees' creative impulses. Allow them to express their creative ideas for improving the quality of your services/products. By encouraging exchange of insightful ideas among your employees, you are not only utilising their experience wisely, but also creating a better work environment.

Final words

Startup success is directly influenced by the level of employee dedication and motivation. It's hard to stay afloat, if your workforce is not motivated enough. Motivating employees is a never-ending process which involves recognising exceptional performers and encouraging their contributions. Try to create a better work environment by frequently communicating with your people, acting as a mentor to them and helping them move forward in their career. Make them feel valued, and they will deliver value to your business.

Jack Danielson, consultant writer at Satellite Broadband ISP

Image Credit : Huffington Post