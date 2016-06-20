More retailers offer online returns for in-store purchased goods

More retailers are now adopting a new practice in which people that bought things in-store can ship them back without actually getting back into the store.

Those are the results of a new survey for Omnico by retail specialists Martec International. It says that out of 31 surveyed UK retailers, 30 per cent will enable this new feature in the near future.

Currently, almost three quarters (74 per cent) don't offer this service.

“Retailers increasingly understand that returns can be a make-or-break interaction with customers and require a far more flexible approach,” said Mel Taylor, CEO of Omnico.

“Customers become frustrated and annoyed when they cannot return what they bought in a store through an online touchpoint, as they know they can do the reverse. Customer expectations are increasing all the time, and retailers who fail to invest in systems that give them the necessary flexibility and omni-channel integration will definitely fall behind. True customer loyalty is built on outstanding customer service.”

Extra sales that can be generated when customers come into the store to collect goods they purchased online, is not something many retailers recognize, the report also said. Just six per cent said they'd invest in omni-channel technology for this reason.

“Even though we see the UK retail industry making substantial moves towards true omni-channel service, there is still a measure of complacency,” added Taylor. “Most retailers lack a consistent view of the customer across all channels.

