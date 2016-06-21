Dell launches new HPC solutions, announces partnerships

There are a few interesting announcements coming from Dell today, including a bunch of new computing solutions, an early access program for those waiting on new servers, as well as new partnerships.

First, Dell announced today that is has released a new family of HPC (high-performance computing) solutions, aimed at science, manufacturing and research. The family, named the Dell HPC Systems portfolio, is built on the latest Intel Xeon processors, supports Intel Omni-Path Architecture fabric, and include the Dell HPC Lustre Storage and Dell HPC NFS Storage solutions.

The Dell HPC System for Life Sciences aims to help bioinformatics and genomic centres deliver results faster, while complying with data protection regulations.

The Dell HPC System for Manufacturing allows the running of complex design simulations, such as structural analysis and computional fluid dynamics, while the Dell HPC System for Research helps research centres develop HPC systems that can handle a wide variety of workloads.

As the company prepares to launch its next server, the Dell PowerEdge C6320p server, it has set up a customer early access program for early testing and development, the company also said.

On top of it all, there's a new partnership with the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) at The University of Texas at Austin. The deal will see TACC's Stampede supercomputing clusters upgraded with Intel Xeon Phi processors and Intel OPA via Dell’s early access program.

