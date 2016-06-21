IT pros 'feeling the pressure' of digital transformation

IT pros are feeling the pressure of digital transformation, as nearly 90 per cent of UK's businesses are looking to introduce digital services.

According to CloudTalent, an Avanade company specialising in IT strategic advisory services, this challenge is greater than anything IT teams faced before.

Surveying IT decision makers going through digital transformation, just 40 per cent believed they’re making good progress, and a third (34 per cent) are near the end of the process.

Two thirds said they needed to hire specialist IT consultants, while 94 per cent said they’d already used their services before.

Half are planning to place a larger burden on the external specialist’s shoulders, too.

“Our findings show just how much stress IT leaders and their teams are under to deliver practical change. Many are painfully aware that they are not as effective as they could be at delivering the necessary transformation, due in part to the gaps in execution capabilities that exist in their business,” stated Adrian Overall, CEO at CloudTalent.

“Teams have had to move from running to sprinting just to keep up with projects, let alone grow and innovate, which has led to more and more organisations re-thinking how they resource their IT - on-shoring and in-sourcing their IT projects, as well as hiring contractors or bringing in external organisations to address skills shortages associated with digital transformation and Cloud migration.”

What’s also interesting is that more people (24 per cent) believe the CEO is responsible for a successful digital transformation, as opposed to the CIO (19 per cent).

Image Credit: Wichy / Shutterstock