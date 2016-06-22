Companies need simpler continuous delivery adoption

As of June 2016, there have been more than five million pulls of the Jenkins image from the Docker Registry, CloudBees said in a report on Wednesday, suggesting companies need an open platform which makes continuous delivery adoption simple and fast.

According to the report by the enterprise Jenkins and continuous delivery company, 83 per cent of businesses want to use Docker containers for running Jenkins build servers.

No information on how many people actually participated in the poll, but the company did say it took place during the DockerCon Barcelona last year.

But it's not just that survey respondents want to use Docker, 94 per cent have already adopted it, or plan to do so in the next 12 months. Eighty-two want to use Docker to deliver app infrastructure, and more than a third (68 per cent) will run new apps in Docker containers.

More than half (55 per cent) are working with these containers with on-premise virtual machines, rather than public cloud (48 per cent).

“DevOps teams see Docker as a huge asset to software delivery as evidenced by the many and varied on- and off-premise environments Docker containers are running in,” said Kohsuke Kawaguchi, CTO of CloudBees and founder of Jenkins. “The power of Docker and Jenkins technologies to automate and significantly accelerate software delivery signifies the next wave in application delivery.”

Pretty much everyone (96 per cent) believe Docker is suitable for development environments, and 81 per cent believe the same for production environments.

Almost half (48 per cent) manage clusters manually.

Image Credit: Docker