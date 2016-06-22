DevOps report shows gap between companies widening

High-performing organisations are widening the gap against low-performing ones, a new report on DevOps suggests.

The report, entitled 2016 State of DevOps Report, was released by Puppet and DORA (DevOps Research and Assessment), and is considered one of the largest, most comprehensive and longest-running studies on the topic of DevOps.

High-performers deploy 200 times more frequently and have stunning 2,555 times faster lead times. They recover 24 times faster from failed changes and have three times lower change fail rates.

The report also said high-performers spend 22 per cent less time on unplanned work and rework, and are able to spend 29 per cent more time on new work.

“Today, every company is a software company. Yet there’s a huge delta between the organizations that get it and are able to ship software on demand, and the organizations that take days, weeks or even years to ship simple upgrades,” said Nigel Kersten, CIO of Puppet.

“The 2016 State of DevOps Report shows that gap is widening. We hope the report will help organizations identify their own inhibitors of change so they can drastically increase their competitiveness and ultimately, their revenue.”

The report also analysed security practices of these companies, and how employee engagement became more than a ‘feel-good’ metric. It says that security testing is too often tackled at the end of the delivery process, resulting in expensive fixes.

“Organizations that better integrate information security objectives into daily work spend 50 percent less time remediating security issues than low performers,” the report says.

When it comes to engagement, companies with highly motivated and engaged workers earn 2.5 times more.

The full report can be found on this link.