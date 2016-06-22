Microsoft demonstrates new Azure features at Dockercon

Microsoft made an appearance at Docker's annual Dockercon conference in Seattle to announce new capabilities for running applications in containers on Azure public cloud and in on-premise data centres.

Azure's chief technology officer, Mark Russinovich, took to the stage at the conference in order to demonstrate some of the new features that the company has added to its software. Docker Datacenter software will soon be available on the Azure Marketplace and he took the time to show attendees an example using a Docker Datacenter container cluster running on top of infrastructure in Azure and private cloud infrastructure managed by Microsoft's Azure Stack software.

Russinovich is quite proud of the simplicity of the process and said that it only requires “just a few clicks.” Deployment is also made easier as a result of the templates available in Azure Resource Manager.

Microsoft acknowledged the work it has accomplished in bringing its SQL Server database software from Windows to Linux. Russinovich was able to demonstrate this by showing an SQL Server on Linux running in a container that was being managed by Docker Datacenter within a virtual machine on Azure Stack. Linux containers have grown in popularity among developers and the company was quick to show off how it had welcomed Linux.

When it came to the cloud, Microsoft launched the Azure Container Service and on premises it introduced Hyper-V Containers in Windows Server. It also broke the news that Windows Server Containers will now work with Azure Container Service which will make it possible for developers to use either Windows or Linux.

Russinovich also noted how Microsoft's Azure customers have adopted Linux saying: “In just a year's time we've gone from 1 in 4 of our Azure virtual machines running Linux, to nearly 1 in 3.”

