Cloud transition is happening faster than you think

Recently I wrote a report how sooner or later, there won't be a business without a cloud solution, and now I'm going to tell you how fast that transition is going to happen.

In short – very fast. As a matter of fact, probably much faster than you expected. Behind these words is a new report by data centre authority, Uptime Institute.

Its sixth annual report on the state of enterprise cloud, entitled 2016 Uptime Institute Data Center Industry Survey, says at least half (50 per cent) of senior IT executives expect the ‘majority’ of IT workloads to reside off-premises, ‘in the future’. Of those half, 70 per cent believe it will happen by 2020. Almost a quarter (23 per cent) expect the transition to happen next year.

“The shift is occurring, and our findings show an industry in a state of flux,” said Matt Stansberry, Director of Content and Publications for Uptime Institute.

“We saw the trends lining up beginning with our 2013 survey, noting that enterprise IT teams were not effectively communicating data centre cost and performance metrics to their C-level executives. The business demand for agility and cost transparency has driven workloads to the public cloud. Our counsel to data centre and IT professionals is to become more effective at articulating and showcasing their value to the business.”

Uptime Institute’s report also says that many legacy enterprise IT departments are shrinking, due to decreasing budgets. In the last five years, colocation providers experienced massive growth, but the shrinking enterprise IT deployments are leaving their mark.

