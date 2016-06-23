London offers greatest opportunity for British women in tech

New research, released during London Technology Week, has revealed that 40 per cent of UK females in the tech industry are employed in London, as its tech community offers the most opportunities for British women.

The technology recruitment firm, Mortimer Spinks surveyed over 3700 working professionals across Britain to gather data for its research. The firm found that London is the best location in the UK for women looking to start a business and that women working in the capital's tech industry are 2.5 times more likely to be employed by a startup than anywhere else in the rest of the UK.

Tech companies in London are also leading the way in promoting better opportunities for women. Almost a third of which have formal initiatives set in place to recruit more women to their organisations.

However Mortimer Spinks' research also suggests that despite a great deal of progress in the tech industry, there is still more to be done to attract and retain female employees. One in 10 tech teams surveyed were found to have no female employees and over half responded that less than 15 per cent of their teams are comprised of women.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan has been vocal about reversing the under-representation of women in the tech industry and about how he wants the sector to be open to all London residents. During London Technology week, Khan said: “London Technology Week has shown how the capital is the most important tech hub in Europe with its vibrant mix of investors, talent and creativity. Although the sector is flourishing, it is vital that we actively encourage more girls to work in digital and tech to reverse the under-representation of women in this industry.

"Our current female tech pioneers are the role models for the next generation and as the father of two teenage girls, I want them to have the same opportunities and aspirations. I am determined to work hand-in-hand with individuals and employers like these to nurture more young female entrepreneurs that will contribute to London’s economic prosperity.”

London's tech community has certainly made an effort to attract more female employees but there still remains a lot of work to be done before an all inclusive workforce can be achieved.

