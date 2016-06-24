Businesses love getting pre-owned equipment

More than half of IT decision makers opt to go for Third-Party Maintenance (TPM) and pre-owned equipment, to cut costs and take advantage of improved support independent maintenance providers offer. It was also said they've had a 'positive experience' with prior-generation hardware.

The news was published by Curvature, an IT infrastructure solutions provider, which polled 500 IT decision makers. Out of that 500, 60 per cent use TPM, and 53 per cent decide to purchase pre-owned equipment.

“Navigating through today’s complex landscape, IT buying decision makers face growing challenges. They need to take into account capabilities and quality of technology as well as cost, all while delivering business value and ongoing ROI,” says David Howard, Regional Director at Curvature UK.

“This independent research underlines that there is a strong momentum for alternative procurement and support models that help customers meet their expectations. Curvature helps those companies with services including Third-Party Maintenance and pre-owned equipment, to build up cost efficient multi-vendor environments including network, server and storage hardware.”

Almost everyone (96 per cent) belives multi-vendor data centres offer various advantages, such as optimised spending and less vendor lock-in risk. Ninety-two per cent use either pre-owned equipment, TPM or multi-vendor infrastructure today, and nine in 10 see benefits such as lower cost (69 per cent), cost optimisation (42 per cent), or the possibility to have a vendor focused only on maintenance (35 per cent).

The complete research: “TRENDS IN DATA CENTRE PROCUREMENT AND SUPPORT - A SURVEY OF IT DECISION MAKERS” is available on this link.