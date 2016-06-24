Businesses to hire extra BI staff to handle increasing workloads

UK companies need to hire more staff in the business intelligence sector, as the current amount can't handle the ever-increasing workload, it was said on Friday morning.

According to a new report by Robert Walters, 23 per cent of businesses have increased their spend on business intelligence by more than 10 per cent, compared to a year before. Another 23 per cent increased their spend anywhere between five and 10 per cent.

Still, it's not enough, and more people will be needed.

“The increasing prominence of business intelligence is creating a host of new opportunities for technology professionals with expertise in data analysis and reporting. However, as these business functions become more prominent, employers are looking for BI specialists who can demonstrate strong communication and stakeholder management skills as well as technical proficiency,” said Ahsan Iqbal, Associate Director at Technology recruitment.

“As senior managers come to rely more heavily on BI insights to make key strategic and commercial decisions, IT specialists who can communicate the significance and meaning of the data provided are in high demand. This ability to partner effectively with other departments and work collaboratively will become increasingly sought after in business intelligence professionals as the role of BI continues to grow.”

However, just a third (33 per cent) is looking to permanently increase their headcount, the report said. Instead, contract workers seem to be a much better solution for 54 per cent of employers.

“With expectations on business intelligence departments to deliver insights rapidly growing, it is likely that many firms will have new systems to implement. As a result, many firms will need to take on interim staff to manage these system overhauls, creating a buoyant market for contract workers,” he added.

Image Credit: Sergey Niven / Shutterstock