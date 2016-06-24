OPNFV important to NFV success, survey says

Just 21 months in, OPNFV will deliver on its promise of accelerating NFV. This is what pretty much all (99 per cent) telecommunications operators polled by Heavy Reading think.

For those unaware, the OPNFV is a carrier-grade, integrated open-source platform whose goal is to speed up the introduction of new products and services using Network Functions Virtualisation (NFV).

For 93 per cent of those surveyed, OPNFV is either ‘essential’ or ‘important’ to the telecom industry as a whole. Almost everyone (97 per cent) plan on using it in some way.

Only six per cent of operators have no NFV strategy in place, down from 14 per cent last September. Still, the same problems the majority of the IT industry is facing are persistent here, as well.

Lacking skilled workers, upper management support, and security are the top three concerns.

“It’s inspiring to see that the industry believes in the importance of what we’re doing with OPNFV,” said Heather Kirksey, director, OPNFV. “Our strong community continues to grow and thrive and while we’re still a young organisation, the results of the survey indicate we’re still on the right path. It’s important we get a regular pulse on what the industry needs so we can refine our approach, and focus our efforts on how best to accelerate open source NFV.”