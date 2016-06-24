Want to boost productivity? Allow flexible working

The power of flexible working has once again been proven in a new report by Powwownow.

Its latest survey said that 82 per cent of respondents said they felt more productive working from home. Almost two thirds (60 per cent) of employers also said flexible working is key to staying competitive in today's market.

Comparing flexible hours to flexible locations, people would rather choose the hours, it was said. The biggest appeal to this approach, according to 44 per cent of respondents, is being able to work without distractions. Less traffic was also a popular answer, scoring 40 per cent.

However, the report has an interesting insight, suggesting that perhaps the classic 9-to-5 is not dead, it a way. Sure, office life will transform, but more than 50 per cent of people said they'd still be working from 9 to 5, even though they'd do it from home. They would also be taking less breaks, it was concluded.

Jason Downes, Managing Director at www.powwownow.co.uk said: “Flexible working is becoming a necessity within our working lives. Companies really need to embrace this in order to remain competitive. The days of the 9-5 are really coming to end and more and more people are choosing to work flexibly, communication in that case is key in order to keep the normal flow of the working day”.

More than three quarters (77 per cent) of employers said flexible working leads to a healthier work / life balance. Women are more inclined on asking for it, and women bosses are also less trusting when asked by an employee for it.

