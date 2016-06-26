How business mobility impacts real organisations

“For us,” comments Guido Thonissen, the ICT Manager at crop protection business Certis Europe, “it is all about freedom.”

Defined as an enterprise’s ability to change, business mobility represents a key step in an organisation’s transformation from a traditional operating model to a thoroughly modern, digitally-led enterprise.

Thonissen continues: “It is the ability for our organisation to roam - whether that is simply working remotely, outside of the usual office environment, or moving data seamlessly between platforms, applications and services.

User experience is at its heart. True business mobility is about delivering an optimised environment that allows customers and end-users to work efficiently.”

Similarly, Ilia Krastev, CIO of Bulgarian healthcare provider City Clinic, considers business mobility as central to his organisation’s strategic planning: “Every idea that we have and project that we start is built, from the moment of its inception, with the concept of mobility in mind. Whether it’s an administrative solution or an application for clinical use, we need to ensure that it is developed with the end-user in mind.”

Growing through business mobility

An established crop protection business with direct operations in key European markets, Certis Europe, offers a wide range of solutions aimed at helping smooth out a number of crop production challenges. Thonissen’s remit includes ensuring that Certis’ workforce has dependable access to all IT resources, enjoying a consistent user experience across both device and location.

He defines business mobility as not only being able to work anywhere, at any time, and using any device, but in achieving a level of consistency between the platforms: “Business mobility allows us to create a single, virtual workspace, and offers the flexibility to achieve it on any platform. We can now work in the way that is most efficient for our business.”

Thonissen also notes that the pace of business is now significantly faster, and that flexibility and agility are critical, adding: “Surviving and remaining at the leading-edge means changing quickly.”

“Priorities have changed. While in the past growth was the ultimate goal, since the recent financial crisis this has shifted: now we are aiming to better understand the needs of their customers and finding ways to serve those needs.”

“Of course, if this is done properly, growth and expansion will naturally follow.”

A matter of life and death

Meanwhile, in his role at City Clinic, taking charge of three separate medical facilities – including one of the region’s leading Cardio-Vascular hospitals, as well as Bulgaria’s second largest provider of outpatient care – Ilia Krastev is tasked with ensuring that the organisation’s IT is able to provide an optimal working environment for the numerous medical and administrative employees.

“The pace of business,” he notes, “is like nothing we have ever seen before. It has completely transformed and is unrecognisable compared to just a few years ago. IT has played a crucial role in this – both in speeding up the pace of change, and enabling organisation like us to keep up.

“We now have the tools to build a sophisticated and complex organisation from scratch – rapidly bringing in the employees, processes and technology needed to compete in almost any market. For City Clinic, we have embraced the digital agenda into our overall strategy, placing it at the heart of our continued plans for growth and expansion.”

Ian Evans, Vice President, End User Computing EMEA, VMware