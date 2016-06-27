Hacker selling 655,000 medical records on the Dark Web

A hacker with the username 'Thedarkoverload' is currently selling a huge collection of medical records online and apparently this is not the first time he or she has done so and profited.

According to what the hacker told Motherboard, the records that are up for sale now were taken from three different organisations and business in booming. Instead of selling the medical information for a large sum, Thedarkoverload prefers to send out ransoms to the victim sites asking for a modest amount of money instead.

The hacker explained how his strategy is far more beneficial for the victims of his attacks, saying: “A modest amount compared to the damage that will be caused to the organisations when I decide to publicly leak the victims.”

There are over hundreds of thousands of details on sale including Social Security numbers and addresses. Thedarkoverload noted that some buyers have already expressed interest in the medical information he or she is selling and that “Someone wanted to buy all the Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance records specifically.”

To prove that the records have indeed been stolen, the hacker provided screenshots of the listings on the dark web. In total there are over 650,000 user details from three organisations. Thedarkoverload also revealed some of his own methods, saying that he acquired “a considerably large database in plaintext from a healthcare organisation in Farmington, Missouri. It was retrieved from a Microsoft Access database in their internal network using readily available plaintext usernames and passwords.”

The hacker has set him or herself apart from other cybercriminals by not asking for the largest payout possible for the medical information. Thedarkoverload advised organisations about the future, saying: “Next time an adversary comes to you and offers you an opportunity to cover this up and make it go away for a small fee to prevent the leak, take the offer. There is a lot more to come.”

Image Credit: Pressmaster / Shutterstock