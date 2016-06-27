HPE whitepaper: Hyperconverged infrastructure in the modern enterprise

Hyperconverged infrastructure - the melding together of servers and storage into a single appliance with streamlined management - is a technology growing in popularity even as people struggle to figure out exactly what it can do, what it can't do, and just how it impacts the IT organisation.

In order to understand these items, ActualTech Media partnered with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and surveyed almost 550 information technology professionals. Respondents hailed from more than 40 different industries and represented companies of all sizes.

People surveyed from across the spectrum - from CEOs to VPs of Infrastructure to IT Generalists - responded to our survey. In some cases, the respondent's role yielded interesting information, as you will learn later in this report.

We focused our analysis on three primary use cases: Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), remote office/branch office (ROBO) deployments and cloud computing.

