Qualcomm sues Meizu over 3G and 4G patents

American chipmaker Qualcomm has filed a complaint against the Chinese phone maker Meizu, the company announced on Monday morning.

The complaint alleges that Meizu has used, without license, Qualcomm's technology related to 3G and 4G communication standards.

Qualcomm demands Meizu to 'comply with China’s Anti-Monopoly Law, and Qualcomm’s fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory licensing obligations'.

The company said it had tried to reach an agreement with Meizu, without the need for litigation, however Meizu “has been unwilling to negotiate in good faith and enter into a license agreement on the rectification plan terms while unfairly expanding its business through the use of Qualcomm’s innovations without compensating Qualcomm for the use of Qualcomm’s valuable technologies.”

Meizu is yet to give an official comment on the matter. On the other hand, Qualcomm’s vice president and general counsel, Dan Rosenberg said: “Qualcomm’s technologies are at the heart of all mobile devices. Meizu is choosing to use these technologies without a license, which is not only unlawful, but is unfair to other licensees that are acting in good faith and respectful of patent rights, and ultimately damaging to the mobile ecosystem and consumers.”

“We are, and have been, a good partner in China, and we are pleased to see how China’s mobile ecosystem is thriving. Chinese smartphone suppliers are succeeding both domestically and globally, and we are pleased to help drive that growth. Qualcomm looks forward to continuing to increase its level of commitment to, and investment in, China across both the wireless and semiconductor ecosystems.”

Image source: Flickr / Kārlis Dambrāns