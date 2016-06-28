Amazon Web Services announces new region in Mumbai

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has just announced that it will opening new data centres in Mumbai to help further expand its cloud computing offerings in the Asia Pacific region.

The company's web services division already has 75,000 customers in India and the decision to open new data centres in the region will reassure those customers of the reliability of the cloud computing platform while likely attracting new customers as well.

Andy Jassy, the chief executive of AWS explained how beneficial the company's services have already been in the region, saying: “Indian startups and enterprises have been using AWS for many years. Most Indian technology startups build their entire businesses on AWS, and numerous enterprises run mission-critical, core applications on AWS. These same 75,000 Indian customers, along with others anxious to start using AWS, have asked for an AWS India Region so they can move their applications that require low latency and data sovereignty.”

Opening a new region in Mumbai marks a big step forward for AWS as it positions itself to become a truly global cloud computing environment. The CTO of AWS, Werner Vogels highlighted India's growing presence as a technology hub, saying: “A region in India has been highly sought after by companies around the world who want to participate in one of the most significant economic opportunities in the world. India, a rising economy that holds tremendous promise for growth, is a thriving technology hub with a rich ecosystem of technology talent, and more.”

Currently, India's largest automotive manufacturer, Tata Motors Limited uses AWS for all of its test and development environments. Its CIO, Jagdish Belwal is excited about AWS opening new data centres in India and he expressed his appreciation, saying: “We are so happy to have an AWS Region in India. AWS has allowed our IT teams to focus on innovation and become more nimble to the business demands. TATA Motors obtained 40 per cent savings by running our digital properties at scale, benefiting from the tremendous agility made possible by AWS.”

AWS continues to grow in size and in scope and the announcement of its upcoming expansion further cements its place as a strong competitor to Microsoft, IBM and Oracle.

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock