BT and Oracle join forces for a new cloud offering

British telecommunications company BT and Oracle have announced a new partnership today, which will see Oracle customers offered direct access to the Oracle Cloud through BT's Cloud Connect environment.

The new offering will become available in the final quarter of the fiscal 2016.

According to the press release following the announcements, this offering will allow customers various connectivity options, from hybrid enterprise data centres, to 19 globally-spread Oracle Cloud offerings.

“Direct and reliable access to data and applications hosted in cloud environments has become critical to organisations as they embark on their digital transformation journeys,” Luis Alvarez, CEO of Global Services at BT. “We are accelerating our drive to be the world’s leading cloud services integrator and I am proud that BT is becoming the first global network services provider to offer direct access to the Oracle Cloud.”

The goal of the partnership is to remove the usual security barriers, but to offer a secure service, as well.

BT Cloud Connect for Oracle FastConnect will allow customers a private IP Connect VPN connection, allowing them a secure connection to the Oracle Cloud in both London and Amsterdam.

“Through pre-provisioning via BT Cloud Connect, BT can cut the typical dedicated connection deployment time from months to days,” the companies said in a press release.

The Oracle Cloud supports 70 million users and more than 34 billion transactions every day.

Image Credit: ra2studio / Shutterstock