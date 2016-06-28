How to deliver the best customer experience to enable growth

In today’s highly competitive global marketplace, providing a great customer experience has never been more critical - both in terms of differentiating yourself from your competition and growing your business.

In fact, one of the greatest indicators of your company’s future success today is your customers’ satisfaction levels. If your customers are happy, this naturally bodes well for business growth; however, you then have the added challenge of keeping them happy while you’re growing.

It’s at this intersection of customer service and growth where things can start to get tricky, even problematic, for organisations. One on hand, you must grow your business to keep up with increasing customer and market requirements. On the other hand, if you grow too fast or experience unexpected surges in demand, a state of overwhelm could take a serious toll on your productivity and customer service. Operations and service could slow down, causing dissatisfied customers to turn to your competitors.

How growth further endangers your customer relationships

In a recent survey, commissioned by Epicor and conducted by MORAR Consulting, senior executives identified the key dangers that they most wish to avoid when growing their businesses. Not surprisingly, at the top of the list is a loss of intimacy with customers (39 per cent).

Customer intimacy is much easier for a small or midsize business to cultivate as one of its competitive advantages. Customers can be managed closely through a network of strong one-to-one relationships. But as the business grows, there comes a point when the same direct personal contact can’t be maintained since businesses must introduce other people and processes to manage relationships.

ERP helps deliver the best customer experience to enable growth

Clearly, companies must be able to maintain and elevate customer satisfaction levels as they grow - but how? If you want to ensure the best customer experience to support growth, implementing the right ERP solution is one of the most worthwhile investments you can make. An agile, scalable, and easy-to-use solution can:

Help you deliver the right high-quality product to the right customer at the right time, every time.

Empower your employees with tools and information to respond to customers efficiently and deliver a superior customer experience.

Enable you to quickly adjust to meet the demands of your customers, whether it’s to add new products to your offering, or change schedules for existing orders.

Provide the capability to increase the speed and standard of execution, and to make and deliver quality products on time and at the right price.

If you want to learn more about how to maximise your customers’ experience with you to enable profitable growth, have a look at our new eBook.

Stuart Hall, sales director for Epicor Software, UK and Ireland

Image source: Shutterstock/donskarpo